Data Scientist Data Engineer

This fast growing team is looking for a Senior Data Scientist who can drive and fast track the development of our data science strategy and implementation. Our client is a leading data processing company with multiple international and South African based clients.

What we’re looking for:

We are a growing team of driven entrepreneurs on a mission to build something great. We are looking for a self-starter who can take initiative, work autonomously and take ownership of the data strategies, data science and AI applications into our software tooling and assisting our clients with their data science needs. We are looking for an experienced data scientist who can lead a growing team of enthusiast data colleagues in a fast paced, constantly changing environment. Our culture and purpose is our number one priority, and therefore we need a team player with a shared passion for job creation in Africa through the use of technology.

What your day might look like :

? Strategic involvement into product development

? Formulating, suggesting, and managing data-driven projects which are geared at

furthering the business’s interests.

? Technical interviews and hiring of the future data science team.

? Collating and cleaning data from various entities for later use by juniors.

? Delegating tasks to Junior Data Scientists in order to realize the successful completion

of projects.

? Monitoring the performance of Junior Data Scientists and providing them with

practical guidance, as needed.

? Cross-validating models to ensure their generalizability. Selecting and employing

advanced statistical procedures to obtain actionable insights.

? Producing and disseminating non-technical reports that detail the successes and

limitations of each project.

? Suggesting ways in which insights obtained might be used to inform business

strategies.

? Staying informed about international developments in Data Science and adjacent fields to ensure that outputs are always relevant.

? Understand different AI techniques, it’s relevance and applicability

? Design and implementation of new model creation

? Design and management of dataset creations

? Cloud and technical support for data pipelines

? Setting up and maintaining data pipelines for client platforms and guiding juniors with

the execution and maintenance of the pipelines

Applicant requirement:

? Advanced degree in data science, engineering, computer science, or similar

? Excellent understanding of international AI trends, new technologies and tools

? Senior: 6+ years of full-stack data science experience

? Extensive experience in Python and SQL development; 4+ years of experience.

? Machine learning: Competent in machine learning principles and techniques such as

regression, classification, unsupervised learning and neural networks; 4+ years of

experience.

? MLOps/DevOps: Experience with deployment, CI/CD and machine learning model life

cycles.

? Deployment Strategies: Knowledge of and some experience with containerized

services and distributed computing, like Git, Docker and Kubernetes.

? Cloud Experience: AWS is preferred, but GCP and Azure will be considered;

certification and 2+ years experience.

Applicant non-technical requirements

? Demonstrable history of devising and overseeing data-centered projects.

Contribution to Github repositories and/or other source code repositories is advantageous..

? Capacity to foster a healthy, stimulating work environment that frequently harnessesteamwork.

? Proven experience in managing/leading a team of data scientists or ML engineers

? Outstanding supervision and mentorship abilities

? Strong communication and time management skills.

? Ability to explain technical requirements to stakeholders at all levels and ability to

clearly communicate deliverables of each project to team members

? Fully remote working environment (work from home) with access over labeling hubs across CPT and JHB, and the opportunity to continuously develop yourself.

Ideal candidate is able to work from CPT or JHB on a regular basis.

? Collaboration and events with other companies.

? Exposure to huge business opportunities

? Start-up culture where your views are heard!

? Remote and flexible work times

? Plenty of training and development opportunities

? Travels to Cape Town (if you are outside of Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Data Engineering

DevOps

ML Engineering

Artificial Intelligence

