Developer at Accenture

Primarily responsible for platform topics and acts as a service team for the other > 15 development teams.

This includes the implementing and operating of an AppStore for the organization and documentation of the micro frontends, various boilerplates as a starting point for the development of micro frontends, and the organization of the hosting of the micro frontends.

Nice to have:

SAFe experience

experience with Micro frontend and Micro service architectures

experience with monorepos

Desired Skills:

react.js

typescript

style components

SAS

node.js

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Top Employer institute completed a detailed audit on our people practices – some of which include how we recruit, provide opportunities for learning and strengthen diversity

through our company culture.

After a rigorous assessment and validation process we were ranked number 1 in South Africa, across all industries.

We strive to provide the best career experiences throughout our people’s career journey, and we use the best practices to ensure their wellbeing. To fulfill our promise of technology and human ingenuity is only possible if our people are valued and motivated.

