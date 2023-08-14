Enterprise Architect

Aug 14, 2023

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for the overall enterprice systems design, balancing requirements against resource utilisation, architectural factors and provisioning cloud-based security architecture solutions for clients that meet regulatory obligations and data protection requirements.

Required Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.
  • TOGAF / COBIT / ITIL

Experience and Knowledge:

  • 10 years of working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.
  • Ability to engage at Exco / C-Level.
  • Ability to analyse As-Is landscapes.
  • Ability to define Target Architectures.
  • Ability to define Transition plans and Roadmaps.
  • Ability to establish / implement Architecture Governance Standards and Structure.
  • Ability to work with Client project teams to guide them through the EA process.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Architecture methodologies, frameworks and processes.
  • Ensure alignment with emerging Technologies and possible recommendation of new technologies based on best practices and industry standards.
  • Change Champion.
  • Application Architecture and Design.
  • Database Platforms and design.
  • Practical business solutions implementation.
  • Information Security fundamentals and architectures.

Competencies:

  • Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
  • Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
  • Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
  • Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
  • Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
  • Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
  • Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
  • Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
  • Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
  • Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
  • Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essential.
  • Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects.
  • Experience working on a large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards.

Desired Skills:

  • architecture
  • TOGAF
  • cobit
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • IT Strategy
  • ITIL
  • Technical Architecture
  • Solution Architecture

