Intermediate C# Software Developer – KZN/ Ballito – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Kenville

Requirements:
- Intermediate C# Software Developer
- .Net Core
- Angular 13+
- JavaScript
- SQL
- Azure
Qualifications:
- BSc in computer science
The Reference Number for this position is FM57538 which is a Permanent position based in KZN/Ballito offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
