Intermediate C# Software Developer – KZN/ Ballito – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Kenville

Are you a talented and passionate C# Software Developer ready to take your career to the next level? Do you thrive in a dynamic and innovative work environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity waiting for you!

We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and creating innovative solutions that make a difference. As a leading player in the software industry, we’re seeking a motivated Intermediate C# Software Developer to join our exceptional team of tech enthusiasts.

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Intermediate C# Software Developer

.Net Core

Angular 13+

JavaScript

SQL

Azure

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57538 which is a Permanent position based in KZN/Ballito offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

Angular 13+

JavaScript

SQL

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position