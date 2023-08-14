IT Administrator

Aug 14, 2023

The individual will be responsible for regular maintenance of the IT network, users and resources within the Company. Perform day-to-day onsite and remote technical support (First and second level) for users in a variety of work environments. Maintains hardware and software, analyse problems, troubleshoot complex network issues and monitors the IT Environment to ensure its availability to system users. Responsible for onsite/ remote sites servers and systems.
REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • 3+ Years IT related experience;
  • A+, N+, Security+
  • ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
  • Knowledge of MS and Office 365 environments
  • Knowledge of Servers, Networking and Support

DUTIES:
Stable IT Environment

  • Monitoring and maintaining the IT environment to ensure its availability to system users
  • Provide the day-to-day onsite and remote administrative support for software users in a variety of work environments nationally;
  • Administering all aspects of IT within the Company;
  • Operationally manage, monitor, alert and escalate for a number of diverse platforms which include Servers, Personal Computers, Networks.

Disaster Recovery, network and backup configurations & monitoring

  • Conduct bi-annual DR testing;
  • Monitor and configure backups;
  • Adhere to the Change Control Process

Accurate Management Reports

  • Oversee the generation of accurate and relevant reporting;
  • Automation of reporting

Liaising with contractors to achieve desired outcomes

  • Provide feedback to contractors to resolve system issues;
  • Facilitate the conversion of knowledge management and ideas into new or improved processes and services;
  • Keep up to date with technology and trends;

Satisfied I.T. System Users

  • Monitor and resolve tickets on call logging system;

Supporting projects and new developments

  • Communicate network standards to contractors
  • Ensure that network standards are met.

Administering network devices, servers and endpoint devices

  • Install and change configuration of network devices where necessary;
  • Administering of on-site Firewalls;
  • Maintaining student lab on-sites;
  • Maintaining OS updates, antivirus updates and general maintenance of endpoint/ user devices

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL foundation
  • A+
  • N+
  • Security+
  • IT Administration
  • IT administrator

