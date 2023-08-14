IT administrator

The individual will be responsible for regular maintenance of the IT network, users and resources within the Company. Perform day-to-day onsite and remote technical support (First and second level) for users in a variety of work environments. Maintains hardware and software, analyse problems, troubleshoot complex network issues and monitors the IT Environment to ensure its availability to system users. Responsible for onsite/ remote sites servers and systems.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric/Grade 12
- 3+ Years IT related experience;
- A+, N+, Security+
- ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
- Knowledge of MS and Office 365 environments
- Knowledge of Servers, Networking and Support
DUTIES:
Stable IT Environment
- Monitoring and maintaining the IT environment to ensure its availability to system users
- Provide the day-to-day onsite and remote administrative support for software users in a variety of work environments nationally;
- Administering all aspects of IT within the Company;
- Operationally manage, monitor, alert and escalate for a number of diverse platforms which include Servers, Personal Computers, Networks.
Disaster Recovery, network and backup configurations & monitoring
- Conduct bi-annual DR testing;
- Monitor and configure backups;
- Adhere to the Change Control Process
Accurate Management Reports
- Oversee the generation of accurate and relevant reporting;
- Automation of reporting
Liaising with contractors to achieve desired outcomes
- Provide feedback to contractors to resolve system issues;
- Facilitate the conversion of knowledge management and ideas into new or improved processes and services;
- Keep up to date with technology and trends;
Satisfied I.T. System Users
- Monitor and resolve tickets on call logging system;
Supporting projects and new developments
- Communicate network standards to contractors
- Ensure that network standards are met.
Administering network devices, servers and endpoint devices
- Install and change configuration of network devices where necessary;
- Administering of on-site Firewalls;
- Maintaining student lab on-sites;
- Maintaining OS updates, antivirus updates and general maintenance of endpoint/ user devices
