IT Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

The individual will be responsible for regular maintenance of the IT network, users and resources within the Company. Perform day-to-day onsite and remote technical support (First and second level) for users in a variety of work environments. Maintains hardware and software, analyse problems, troubleshoot complex network issues and monitors the IT Environment to ensure its availability to system users. Responsible for onsite/ remote sites servers and systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12

3+ Years IT related experience;

A+, N+, Security+

ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)

Knowledge of MS and Office 365 environments

Knowledge of Servers, Networking and Support

DUTIES:

Stable IT Environment

Monitoring and maintaining the IT environment to ensure its availability to system users

Provide the day-to-day onsite and remote administrative support for software users in a variety of work environments nationally;

Administering all aspects of IT within the Company;

Operationally manage, monitor, alert and escalate for a number of diverse platforms which include Servers, Personal Computers, Networks.

Disaster Recovery, network and backup configurations & monitoring

Conduct bi-annual DR testing;

Monitor and configure backups;

Adhere to the Change Control Process

Accurate Management Reports

Oversee the generation of accurate and relevant reporting;

Automation of reporting

Liaising with contractors to achieve desired outcomes

Provide feedback to contractors to resolve system issues;

Facilitate the conversion of knowledge management and ideas into new or improved processes and services;

Keep up to date with technology and trends;

Satisfied I.T. System Users

Monitor and resolve tickets on call logging system;

Supporting projects and new developments

Communicate network standards to contractors

Ensure that network standards are met.

Administering network devices, servers and endpoint devices

Install and change configuration of network devices where necessary;

Administering of on-site Firewalls;

Maintaining student lab on-sites;

Maintaining OS updates, antivirus updates and general maintenance of endpoint/ user devices

Desired Skills:

