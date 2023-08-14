IT Technician (Tier 2)

We are urgently on the hunt for an immediatelly available, qualified and experienced Technician to handle remote and on site support for multiple clients.
Seeking someone with solid experience in hardware, software, networking and server support who has a positive attitude and who is wanting to build on his/her career.
Minimum requirements:
- Completed IT qualification ie: A+ N+ etc
- 3years + experience in full IT support
- Driver’s license and car
- Availability to start immediately or ASAP
- Fluencey in English and Afrikaans
Desired Skills:
- Technical support
- Technician
- Comptia A+ N+
About The Employer:
Awesome company that provides outsourced IT support services to a host of clients nationally. Very good company culture