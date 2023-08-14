Lead .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for a Lead .Net Developer to join our team! As the Lead Developer, you’ll play a critical role in leading a team of developers and delivering high-quality software solutions to our clients.

Your expertise:

A minimum of 6 years’ experience in software development using Microsoft .NET Core MVC framework, including C# or other .NET languages.

Strong .Net Development Experience

Strong Angular skills

Solid experience in Azure or Cloud

Proficient in software development best practices, such as object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.

Strong debugging, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of database design and development using Microsoft SQL Server or other relational databases.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Location – Cape Town

Permanent or Contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

