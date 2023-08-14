Microsoft Engineer Resource – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Corporate client is actively sourcing for a a skilled Microsoft Engineer Resource to join their team. As a Microsoft Engineer Resource, you will play a crucial role in maintaining, optimizing, and enhancing the Microsoft technology stack to support the organization’s IT infrastructure and operations.
The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, SharePoint, and Azure. You should have a deep understanding of system administration, configuration, and troubleshooting within the Microsoft ecosystem.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Power Platform
- Power Platforms Admin
- Power App
- Design
- Develop
- Power Automate Desktop flows
- Power Automate Cloud Flows
- Power BI report
- Microsoft Prem Connectors
- Microsoft Pre Databases
- CICD
- DevOps
- Agile