Microsoft Engineer Resource

Our Corporate client is actively sourcing for a a skilled Microsoft Engineer Resource to join their team. As a Microsoft Engineer Resource, you will play a crucial role in maintaining, optimizing, and enhancing the Microsoft technology stack to support the organization’s IT infrastructure and operations.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, SharePoint, and Azure. You should have a deep understanding of system administration, configuration, and troubleshooting within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power Platform

Power Platforms Admin

Power App

Design

Develop

Power Automate Desktop flows

Power Automate Cloud Flows

Power BI report

Microsoft Prem Connectors

Microsoft Pre Databases

CICD

DevOps

Agile

