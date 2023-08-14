Microsoft Engineer Resource

Our Corporate client is actively sourcing for a a skilled Microsoft Engineer Resource to join their team. As a Microsoft Engineer Resource, you will play a crucial role in maintaining, optimizing, and enhancing the Microsoft technology stack to support the organization’s IT infrastructure and operations.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, SharePoint, and Azure. You should have a deep understanding of system administration, configuration, and troubleshooting within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Power Platform
  • Power Platforms Admin
  • Power App
  • Design
  • Develop
  • Power Automate Desktop flows
  • Power Automate Cloud Flows
  • Power BI report
  • Microsoft Prem Connectors
  • Microsoft Pre Databases
  • CICD
  • DevOps
  • Agile

