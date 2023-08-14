Mobile Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

We are looking for well-rounded mobile application developers to join the team building Capitec’s next generation mobile platform and frameworks to serve the needs of product teams within the bank.

Experience

* 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: Android: Java, Kotlin, Gradle and the knowledge of the Android platform

* iOS: Objective C, Swift and knowledge of the iOS platform

* Architecture and development experience in cross platofmr technologies e.g., React Native, Flutter

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Diploma in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

* Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Min:

* Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

* Knowledge of: Experience building client-server architectures

* All aspects of app distribution: Building and distributing for pre-release testing and publishing to app stores

* Debugging: Using all the available tools to find and eliminate all kinds of defects including race conditions and memory leaks

* Networking: Including REST, gRPC, WebSockets

* Cordova

* Kendo

* Node JS

* AWS

* Securing mobile apps: App hardening, biometric authentication, preventing, security architecture, combating fraud

* Cryptography – good understanding of applying cryptographic techniques in applications to secure data and communication

* Version control system

* Working with Huawei HMS ecosystem

* Designing and building for testability

* Design and architecture documentation skills: Writing good wiki articles, communication architecture through agile modelling

* Implementing UI test automation

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Android

IOS

React Native

Learn more/Apply for this position