.Net Core Solutions Architect – Pretoria – up to R1.5m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Presas

Aug 14, 2023

Join one of the best companies in the insurance industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers.

This is a company that constantly rewards efficiency and beyond the box thinking through their lucrative bonus structures. You will also be required to develop innovative solutions.

You would need to have a minimum of 10 years development experience and be involved in multiple projects in a technical advisory role. You will be responsible for implementing various designs and ideas to enhance their cloud infrastructure.

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer science
  • Must have 10 years’ experience coding in C#
  • .Net Core
  • Net
  • SQL Server
  • Web API
  • Entity Framework
  • Xamarin
  • AWS/ Azure
  • Microservices

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Core
  • ASP .Net
  • Web API
  • Xamarin

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

