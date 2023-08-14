Principal Security System Engineer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria West

Aug 14, 2023

Key responsibilities:

  • Perform security risk assessments (threats, hazards and vulnerabilities);
  • Develop security operational concepts that address the security risks;
  • Develop and provide policy inputs;
  • Design system architectures for realising the security operational concepts;
  • Oversee the implementation of a physical security system;
  • Validate the implemented physical security system;
  • Facilitate the elicitation of requirements and communication of results;
  • Mentor internal teams/individuals on security design;
  • Author technical security documents and papers;
  • Manage staff and budget.

Qualifications, skills and experience:

  • A Bachelor of Engineering degree in industrial/electronics/computer/mechanical engineering or related fields with at least fifteen years’ engineering experience, which includes the following:
  • Ten (10) years in systems; and
  • Five (5) years in security and risk assessment
  • A Master’s degree or a relevant security qualification/accreditation will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in Model-based systems engineering, using tools such as CORE or Genesys, and security technologies will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of systems engineering is fundamental as supported by strong systems thinking skills.
  • Facilitation and communication skills, both verbal and written across technical and non-technical audiences;
  • Basic research abilities;
  • Good MS Office skills;
  • All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position