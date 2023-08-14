Principal Security System Engineer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Key responsibilities:
- Perform security risk assessments (threats, hazards and vulnerabilities);
- Develop security operational concepts that address the security risks;
- Develop and provide policy inputs;
- Design system architectures for realising the security operational concepts;
- Oversee the implementation of a physical security system;
- Validate the implemented physical security system;
- Facilitate the elicitation of requirements and communication of results;
- Mentor internal teams/individuals on security design;
- Author technical security documents and papers;
- Manage staff and budget.
Qualifications, skills and experience:
- A Bachelor of Engineering degree in industrial/electronics/computer/mechanical engineering or related fields with at least fifteen years’ engineering experience, which includes the following:
- Ten (10) years in systems; and
- Five (5) years in security and risk assessment
- A Master’s degree or a relevant security qualification/accreditation will be an added advantage.
- Experience in Model-based systems engineering, using tools such as CORE or Genesys, and security technologies will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of systems engineering is fundamental as supported by strong systems thinking skills.
- Facilitation and communication skills, both verbal and written across technical and non-technical audiences;
- Basic research abilities;
- Good MS Office skills;
- All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills.