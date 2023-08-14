Principal Security System Engineer at CSIR – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Key responsibilities:

Perform security risk assessments (threats, hazards and vulnerabilities);

Develop security operational concepts that address the security risks;

Develop and provide policy inputs;

Design system architectures for realising the security operational concepts;

Oversee the implementation of a physical security system;

Validate the implemented physical security system;

Facilitate the elicitation of requirements and communication of results;

Mentor internal teams/individuals on security design;

Author technical security documents and papers;

Manage staff and budget.

Qualifications, skills and experience:

A Bachelor of Engineering degree in industrial/electronics/computer/mechanical engineering or related fields with at least fifteen years’ engineering experience, which includes the following:

Ten (10) years in systems; and

Five (5) years in security and risk assessment

A Master’s degree or a relevant security qualification/accreditation will be an added advantage.

Experience in Model-based systems engineering, using tools such as CORE or Genesys, and security technologies will be advantageous.

Knowledge of systems engineering is fundamental as supported by strong systems thinking skills.

Facilitation and communication skills, both verbal and written across technical and non-technical audiences;

Basic research abilities;

Good MS Office skills;

All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Desired Skills:

Basic research

security and risk assessment

Knowledge of systems engineering

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The CSIR has a vacancy for a Principal Security System Engineer in the Defence and Security Cluster. The incumbent will be responsible to design enterprise and technical systems that will secure infrastructure and the enterprise against physical security threats with innovation as the threats evolve. This position is based in Pretoria.

