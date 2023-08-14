Project managers – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Project manager

JHB NORTH

12 month contract

Education & Experience:

· A relevant 3 year B. Degree, Diploma or equivalent qualification (Essential)

· A diploma or certificate in Project Management (Essential)

· Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience

· Recommendations: 5 – 8 yrs overall experience of which 4yrs Project Mngt experience essential

· 2 years Mobile and/or Fixed line experience (Essential)

· 2 Years Leadership experience (Essential)

· Telecommunications Experience (Essential)

· Experience in managing cross functional strategic projects

Key Accountabilities

Project management of all Fixed Services projects (including cross functional strategic programmes implementation)

Establish Project governance, project prioritisation & implementation of best practice

Create and maintain a roadmap

Review processes and practices to ensure efficient delivery

Analyse the projects requirements and liaise with various business leads and business units and define the scope, initiatives and deliverables for each workstream. Priority and Milestones execution

Liaise with different stakeholders and service providers at all levels

Track progress against goals and prepare status reports / presentations on progress reviews

Proactively support stakeholders, and the Business Leads in identifying and prioritizing improvement opportunities ·

Manage expectations (of team and stakeholder/customers alike) and to ensure commitments are delivered upon

Manage and lead workstream as required and coordinate and delegate cross-project initiatives.

Handle multiple projects simultaneously and adjust and adapt as priorities change

Establish a clear communication plan for project streams

Reuse project learning and knowledge

Relationship and stakeholder Management

All Projects delivered according to plan and Budget with minimal risk

Develop Dashboards per project

Provide project updates to key stakeholders: Senior Leadership: (Dashboard & Roadmap report to senior management on project status, risks , budgets and contingency plans)

Ensure that the appropriate structures and controls are in place to enable and drive effective execution and implementation of deliverables and track and measure performance aligned to agreed objectives (ensure project objectives are measurable and met by tracking major milestones and status metrics of all projects)

Drive and challenge project teams and business units to ensure successful execution of strategic and program deliverables

Desired Skills:

5 years Project Management

3 year B.Degree

4yrs Project Mngt.

