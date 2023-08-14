Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Python Developer to join their team of professionals in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
- Write effective, scalable code
- Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance
- Integrate user-facing elements into applications
- Test and debug programs
- Improve functionality of existing systems
- Implement security and data protection solutions
- Assess and prioritize feature requests
- Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
Requirements
- Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
- Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
- A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python
- Familiarity with testing tools
- Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
- Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Superb analytical and problem-solving skills
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
