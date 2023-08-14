Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Python Developer to join their team of professionals in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

Write effective, scalable code

Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance

Integrate user-facing elements into applications

Test and debug programs

Improve functionality of existing systems

Implement security and data protection solutions

Assess and prioritize feature requests

Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions

Requirements

Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge

Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links

A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python

Familiarity with testing tools

Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks

Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Superb analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Desired Skills:

