Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 14, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Python Developer to join their team of professionals in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Write effective, scalable code
  • Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance
  • Integrate user-facing elements into applications
  • Test and debug programs
  • Improve functionality of existing systems
  • Implement security and data protection solutions
  • Assess and prioritize feature requests
  • Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions

Requirements

  • Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
  • Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
  • A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python
  • Familiarity with testing tools
  • Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
  • Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Superb analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Good OOP knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Desired Skills:

