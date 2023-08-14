SAP Senior Consultant at Accenture

Job Description: SAP S4 Finance – (R2R) – Record to Report

Qualified candidates will work on SAP® for Finance implementation and support projects. This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analysing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through either configuration or team development.

Typical implementation project scope includes; Record to Report Finance processes and capabilities.

Seeking highly motivated professionals with excellent personal and communication skills and strong experience with the FICO Applications by SAP to work as a Senior SAP FICO Consultant/Manager.

Responsibilities:

Provide clients with full life-cycle project implementation consulting expertise including assessments, blueprinting, system build, testing and go-live stabilisation.

Prepare and facilitate assessment/blueprint workshops to analyse clients’ business requirements. Consultant must be able to explain business reasons for utilising functionalities and transform them into business SAP best business practice

Write detailed functional mapping to SAP applications, functional gap analysis, detailed blueprint design and process documentation and detailed functional specifications for any custom development. This includes integration points with other SAP modules such as MM (Materials Management), CO (Controlling), PM (Plant Maintenance) and PS (Project Systems), etc.

Prepare summary level presentations and facilitate future state system design and process workshops to obtain client acceptance.

Perform and/or oversee; configuration of SAP applications, creation of positive/negative unit test scripts, and execution of unit tests.

Train client staff on design, application functions and configuration.

Create and/or support creation of integration/user acceptance test scenarios and scripts as well as facilitate and provide direct support for user testing.

Create and/or support creation of cutover plan and scripts as well as facilitate and provide direct support for production migration and go-live stabilisation.

Provide status updates on assigned work to management and, when required, act as a project manager on small to medium-sized projects.

Mentor and/or oversee other consultants assigned to the project.

Perform in cross-functional team environments where strong interpersonal communication skills are essential. In certain situations teams may be geographically diverse or involve other implementation consulting partners.

Assume primary internal responsibility for the successful implementation under hard and fast deadlines

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in finance, business administration or applicable work experience would be advantageous.

SAP implementation experience required. Project references must be verifiable.

Lead consultant role for at least five (5) full life-cycle implementations including all phases (blueprint, configuration, training, cut-over and post go-live support.

SAP S/4 relevant experience (not just ECC).

Desired Skills:

SAP Finance

SAP FICO

SAP FI

SAP Implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position