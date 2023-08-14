Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

Job Title: Senior Business Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for Facilitating one-on-one or group workshops to elicit analyse communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes and policies and where relevant IT systems, analyse existing processes, and facilitate improvements with stakeholders. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Producing quality by ensuring accuracy and integrity of information, and excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue listen advise influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Preserves relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual.

gains when addressing conflicts.

Anticipates consequences and adapts problem-solving based on continual feedback.

Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints.

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

Able to apply specific analytical concepts and techniques within agreed structures.

Produces quality by ensuring accuracy and integrity of information.

Applies systematic thinking to diagnose root causes.

Evaluates existing practices for accuracy and compliance.

Can provide guidance and coaching on analysis to others.

Requirements/Qualifications:

A degree in IT/ Computer Science

5 + years of experience

Must be team oriented: self-management & alignment with group values

Problem Solver: Accumulates the right information to solve problems.

Good communication skills: Able to communicate complex specialist knowledge and concepts clearly

Knowledge of Programming

Time Management

Critical Skills

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of Programming

communication skills

Critical skills

Time management skills

Team- Oriented

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

