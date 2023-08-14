Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Cape Town – Hybrid – Up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a seasoned Business Intelligence Engineer with a passion for data-driven decision-making? Do you thrive on turning complex data into actionable insights that drive business growth? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Join our dynamic and innovative team, a leading technology-driven organization committed to leveraging data to shape the future of our industry. We specialize in World sports and transactions that goes hand in hand with it. As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in transforming raw data into strategic assets, driving our company’s success to new heights.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business objectives and translate them into data-driven solutions.

Design, develop, and maintain robust Business Intelligence solutions, including data models, dashboards, and reports, using tools such as [mention specific BI tools you use].

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources to create a unified and accurate data foundation.

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities that guide business strategies.

Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior BI team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or related field.

years of experience as a Business Intelligence Engineer or related role.

Proficiency in [mention relevant programming languages, databases, and BI tools].

Strong expertise in data modeling, ETL processes, and data visualization.

Exceptional problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, with the capacity to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Health and wellness benefits package.

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and industry experts.

Collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Professional development and training opportunities.

Reference Number for this position is DB57161 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town(Hybrid) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

ETL processes

Design

develop

and maintain robust Business Intelligence solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position