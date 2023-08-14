Senior Business Intelligence Engineer – Cape Town – Hybrid – Up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a seasoned Business Intelligence Engineer with a passion for data-driven decision-making? Do you thrive on turning complex data into actionable insights that drive business growth? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
Join our dynamic and innovative team, a leading technology-driven organization committed to leveraging data to shape the future of our industry. We specialize in World sports and transactions that goes hand in hand with it. As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in transforming raw data into strategic assets, driving our company’s success to new heights.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business objectives and translate them into data-driven solutions.
- Design, develop, and maintain robust Business Intelligence solutions, including data models, dashboards, and reports, using tools such as [mention specific BI tools you use].
- Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources to create a unified and accurate data foundation.
- Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities that guide business strategies.
- Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior BI team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or related field.
- years of experience as a Business Intelligence Engineer or related role.
- Proficiency in [mention relevant programming languages, databases, and BI tools].
- Strong expertise in data modeling, ETL processes, and data visualization.
- Exceptional problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, with the capacity to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Benefits:
- Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
- Health and wellness benefits package.
- Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and industry experts.
- Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
- Professional development and training opportunities.
