Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 14+ – Western Cape – up to R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a passionate and experienced Senior C# Full Stack Developer with a flair for Angular? Do you thrive on crafting exceptional web solutions and pushing the boundaries of innovation? If yes, then we have the perfect role for you!
We are seeking a dynamic Senior C# Full Stack Developer with expertise in Angular to join our talented team in the beautiful city of Cape Town. As a Senior Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge web applications that delight our users and drive business success.
Requirements:
- Senior Full- Stack Developer with Angular 14+
- .NET Core
- Angular 14+
- RESTful API’s
- Azure/ AWS
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science
The Reference Number for this position is FM57303 which is a Permanent position based in the Western Cape offering a cost to company of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree