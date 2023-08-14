Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 14+ – Western Cape – up to R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a passionate and experienced Senior C# Full Stack Developer with a flair for Angular? Do you thrive on crafting exceptional web solutions and pushing the boundaries of innovation? If yes, then we have the perfect role for you!

We are seeking a dynamic Senior C# Full Stack Developer with expertise in Angular to join our talented team in the beautiful city of Cape Town. As a Senior Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge web applications that delight our users and drive business success.

Requirements:

Senior Full- Stack Developer with Angular 14+

.NET Core

Angular 14+

RESTful API’s

Azure/ AWS

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57303 which is a Permanent position based in the Western Cape offering a cost to company of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

Angular 14+

RESTful API's

Azure/ AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

