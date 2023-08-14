Senior C# Web Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Join one of the best groups in the financial services industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers known for being very innovative in the Microsoft space.

You are required to have a minimum of 7 years working experience coding in C# and love all things software. You would need to have great knowledge of the .Net platform, and have great automated testing experience

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 7+ years’ experience in C#

C#

.Net Core

Net

C#

React

Web API

Microservices

Entity Framework

Angular 9

JavaScript

which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

