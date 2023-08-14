Senior Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.4m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you an experienced data engineer looking for a new opportunity in an advanced technology setting? Do you have an interest in the financial services industry? If this sounds like you, then this exciting opportunity at one of SA’s leading investment firms is right up your alley.

Known for delivering excellent returns to their clients and making them their top priority, this firm is currently seeking a talented data engineer to join their team of exceptional professionals. If chosen, you’ll have the chance to showcase your abilities in a cutting-edge environment and contribute to optimizing the company’s data for overall organizational improvement.

If you believe you possess the necessary skills and align with the profile below, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

SQL

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

T-SQL

Azure

ETL

Control-M

Are You Qualified?

8+ years’ experience in a business intelligence environment

Azure certification advantageous

The Reference Number for this position is MM57358 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

