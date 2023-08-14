Senior Database Administrator – Durban – Hybrid – Up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Are you an experienced and skilled Database Administrator ready to take your career to the next level? Do you thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Join a leading technology company at the forefront of innovation. We specialize in providing cutting-edge solutions to a diverse range of clients across various industries. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we are seeking a talented Senior Database Administrator to join our team in Durban.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Manage and maintain the company’s database systems to ensure optimal performance, security, and reliability.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and optimize database solutions that meet business requirements.
- Perform routine database administration tasks such as backup and recovery, performance tuning, and capacity planning.
- Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues in a timely manner, ensuring minimal downtime.
- Monitor database systems to proactively identify and address potential issues.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest database technologies and best practices, and provide guidance on their implementation.
- Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior team members.
- Participate in on-call rotation for after-hours support.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).
- Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Database Administrator.
- Strong expertise in database administration for various platforms (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL).
- Proficiency in database performance tuning and optimization.
- Experience with database security best practices.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work well under pressure.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Relevant certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Database Administrator) are a plus.
Why Join Us:
- Competitive salary and benefits package.
- Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and industry experts.
- Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
- Professional growth and development opportunities.
- Make a significant impact by contributing to innovative projects.
- Convenient location in the vibrant city of Durban.
