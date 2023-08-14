Senior Database Administrator – Durban – Hybrid – Up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you an experienced and skilled Database Administrator ready to take your career to the next level? Do you thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Join a leading technology company at the forefront of innovation. We specialize in providing cutting-edge solutions to a diverse range of clients across various industries. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we are seeking a talented Senior Database Administrator to join our team in Durban.

Role and Responsibilities:

Manage and maintain the company’s database systems to ensure optimal performance, security, and reliability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and optimize database solutions that meet business requirements.

Perform routine database administration tasks such as backup and recovery, performance tuning, and capacity planning.

Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues in a timely manner, ensuring minimal downtime.

Monitor database systems to proactively identify and address potential issues.

Stay up-to-date with the latest database technologies and best practices, and provide guidance on their implementation.

Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior team members.

Participate in on-call rotation for after-hours support.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Database Administrator.

Strong expertise in database administration for various platforms (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL).

Proficiency in database performance tuning and optimization.

Experience with database security best practices.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work well under pressure.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Relevant certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Database Administrator) are a plus.

Why Join Us:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and industry experts.

Collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Professional growth and development opportunities.

Make a significant impact by contributing to innovative projects.

Convenient location in the vibrant city of Durban.

