SENIOR FULL STACK C# DEVELOPER – JHB NORTH (SEMI REMOTE) – R900K TO R1M P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A product shop with an award-winning software platform specialising in customer journey and AI software is currently thrilled at the opportunity to onboard a Full Stack C# Software Developer. This is an exciting hybrid setup.

They are globally recognised and operational across the SA, USA and Oz market.

You will come aboard to perform more than just systemic coding: you will shape the tech stack; advise on architecture decisions; create code that can handle loads of data; get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration & forward thinking.

What you’ll need to land a chat with us:

5+ years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft stack

C#, Net Core

Angular 7+/ [URL Removed]

JavaScript, Node.js

RESTful APIs is key

Reference Number for this position is DB53429 which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company from R900K to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Net Core

Angular 7+

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position