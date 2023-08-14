Senior .Net Developer with Azure – Johannesburg – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A big shot company that offers cloud-based solutions offering software as a service is on the lookout for a Senior .Net Developer with Azure.

You will be required to have a minimum of 8 years’ experience and have extensive skills in .Net Core and C#. You would also need to hold a BSc Degree including solid skills in Web API, SOLID principles, and azure stack.

This is for developers You will need to be technically strong as you would mostly be handling the delivery of a streamlined backend system.

Requirements:

8+ years’ experience with key skills in .Net Core and C#

BSc Degree is essential

You have Solid integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles

Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack

Agile Scrum methodologies and development

ERP systems

Angular / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus

Reference Number for this position is FM52809 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Net Core

C#

Web API

Agile

Angular

Typescript

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

