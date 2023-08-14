Senior Technical Specialist

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.

To provide ERP system training to process owners and power users.

To guide, support and mentor the more junior team [URL Removed] Performance Areas1. Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to ERP Solutions and Processes

Gather SAP systems requirements and develop, design and deliver the SAP systems process recommendations required to support the various Business Units.

Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blue prints, and all other associated documentation.

Actively assist Business Units to craft business cases for sponsor approval

Meet service level and quality standards assigned

Comply with IT governance standards and procedures

Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests

Test configuration changes in Development (DEV) and send to Quality Assurance (QA) for final sign off and transport to production (PRD)

Complete all change control administration, including relevant documentation and facilitate implementation of changes to Production

5-8 years experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment

5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modulesCritical Competencies

SAP support and maintenance

ABAP Methodology and Programming

Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering

Microsoft Office ApplicationsAdditional Requirements

Extended hours as and when required.

Travel as and when required.

Understanding of banking/financial services industry or development finance

Desired Skills:

SAP support and maintenance

ABAP Methodology and Programming

Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering

Microsoft Office Applications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– . Documentation Management

– Review and update technical functional design documents on a periodic basis

– Maintain process designs (in Visio or any required modelling tool), ABAP functional specifications, training manuals and test packs to ensure all changes are reflected in all relevant documentation

– Ensure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentation

– Ensure central storage of all application documentation.3. Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application

– Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues

– Provide support as per service level agreements

– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

– Provide systems analysis functions

– Write functional technical design documents to support business requirements

– Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies4. Role Based Training (Departmental / role specific)

– Develop, and maintain role based training documentation for all business roles

– Provide training courses, facilitators (SME’s) and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year in line with Human Capital Learning and Development standards and processes

– Facilitate and deliver role based training

– Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

– National Diploma or equivalent

– SAP Certification

Learn more/Apply for this position