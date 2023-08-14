Senior Technical Specialist

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.
- To provide ERP system training to process owners and power users.
- To guide, support and mentor the more junior team [URL Removed] Performance Areas1. Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to ERP Solutions and Processes
- Gather SAP systems requirements and develop, design and deliver the SAP systems process recommendations required to support the various Business Units.
- Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blue prints, and all other associated documentation.
- Actively assist Business Units to craft business cases for sponsor approval
- Meet service level and quality standards assigned
- Comply with IT governance standards and procedures
- Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests
- Test configuration changes in Development (DEV) and send to Quality Assurance (QA) for final sign off and transport to production (PRD)
- Complete all change control administration, including relevant documentation and facilitate implementation of changes to Production
- 5-8 years experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment
- 5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modulesCritical Competencies
- SAP support and maintenance
- ABAP Methodology and Programming
- Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering
- Microsoft Office ApplicationsAdditional Requirements
- Extended hours as and when required.
- Travel as and when required.
- Understanding of banking/financial services industry or development finance
Desired Skills:
- SAP support and maintenance
- ABAP Methodology and Programming
- Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering
- Microsoft Office Applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
– . Documentation Management
– Review and update technical functional design documents on a periodic basis
– Maintain process designs (in Visio or any required modelling tool), ABAP functional specifications, training manuals and test packs to ensure all changes are reflected in all relevant documentation
– Ensure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentation
– Ensure central storage of all application documentation.3. Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application
– Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues
– Provide support as per service level agreements
– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements
– Provide systems analysis functions
– Write functional technical design documents to support business requirements
– Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies4. Role Based Training (Departmental / role specific)
– Develop, and maintain role based training documentation for all business roles
– Provide training courses, facilitators (SME’s) and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year in line with Human Capital Learning and Development standards and processes
– Facilitate and deliver role based training
– Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
– National Diploma or equivalent
– SAP Certification