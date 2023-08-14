SNR Developer

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
National Diploma in IT
3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL
Critical Competencies
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years