SNR Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.

National Diploma in IT

3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)

3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement

3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies

Database application development and scripting

Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

ETL Tools and embedded SQL

Desired Skills:

Database Design

Microsoft .net

SQL

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

