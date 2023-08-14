Solutions Architect: Core Accounts

Role: Solutions Architect – Back up and Storage Solutions

Location: Hybrid work from home / office – Paulshoff Johannesburg.

Company: A leading provider of edge- to-core data management solutions to large enterprise clients. They assist clients meet their primary storage, backup, recovery, archiving and business continuity requirements using the latest in cloud technologies.

The company offers a hybrid work model and collaborative work culture with an emphasis on TEAM work and offer excellent training and development.

Work Experience / skills required:

10+ years of relevant experience within the IT industry.

5+ years experience in architecting supporting technologies.

Strong Proposal writing experience.

Solid track record scoping, designing, and deploying large complex enterprise storage and backup solutions .

Experience in designing storage technology and integrating various cloud storage options desirable.

Experience in designing backup infrastructure and supplementing with cloud storage desirable.

Skills with Azure and AWS will be advantageous

Strong understanding of backup and storage technologies and architecture.

Backup technology e.g. Veritas, Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik knowledge and certification advantageous.

Storage, high availability and data management knowledge and certification advantageous.

Implementing and managing large complex enterprise storage solutions.

Understanding of infrastructure architecture and the data lifecycle.

Understanding of Zero Trust Architectures

Working knowledge of cloud architecture



Qualifications required:

Technical diploma or relevant technical experience with supporting certifications.

NQF 7 or higher will be advantageous.

Valid code 8 driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Stable internet at home.

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect back up and Storage

Solutions Architect Cloud

Veeam

Veritas

CommVault

Rubrik

Employer & Job Benefits:

Including medical aid and provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position