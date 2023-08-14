Solve your home energy crisis through a careful, measured approach

With Eskom having upped the ante on load shedding since the recent cold snap that saw snowfall in certain parts of the country, inquiries for alternative energy solutions and installations like solar PV have since shot up again as South Africans look to bring an end to the disruption that power cuts have on daily life.

Independent energy expert and economist Lungile Mashele says that while home and business owners may find themselves once again frustrated as Eskom ramps up load shedding stages again, it’s important however not to act in haste and take much more of a careful, measured approach to solving your property’s energy crisis, especially considering the size of the investment or capital outlay required.

“Essentially, solar is energy from the sun, which is of course a free resource, but that energy must be harnessed through photovoltaic (PV) panels, converted by inverters and stored in batteries. The cost of a solar energy system can easily run up into the tens of thousands. So, rather than acting in haste, first educate yourself and make informed decisions to solve your energy needs,” Mashele advises.

The unfortunate reality is that load shedding will be a part of our lives for some time to come with Eskom expecting near-permanent power cuts for the next two years at least. Rushing into a solar investment could be an expensive mistake, and it comes down to assessing your individual energy needs first.

Assess your home’s energy needs

Marc du Plessis, head of LookSee.co.za, a platform owned by Standard Bank that focuses on helping homeowners save money by implementing efficient solutions, says that if you can reduce your home’s running costs through efficiencies, you may find that you may then only need a 5kW hour solar power kit as opposed to 10kW. This will ultimately bring the cost of your investment down, he explains.

“With the steep rise in municipal costs like electricity, combined with a myriad of other cost pressures, we believe that reducing the cost of running and managing homes is a critical outcome for South Africans,” says Du Plessis. “There are other ways to reduce your municipal cost burden by making some changes first to reduce energy consumption like making sure to switch lights off when leaving a room, not leaving appliances on standby or considering a smart geyser device or timer.”

Du Plessis encourages clients to understand their consumption demands and energy needs first, which could be carried out by an independent assessor. “When clients come into our world, we begin the journey by advising on an appropriate solar solution based on their energy consumption demands and provide a view of what the cost would look like.”

Consider the modular approach

Taking on a modular design of PV panels allows systems to grow as needs change. Many people who are looking to equip their homes for the energy challenges in the country but may not have the financial muscle to build a full system, are opting to modularise.

Mashele, who recently undertook to build an energy efficient home, says that the initial quotes received for a solar installation were high and as such, opted for the modular approach by setting up a basic system and building up over time.

“It is an absolute win to modularise,” says Du Plessis. “If you choose to go on this journey, don’t underinvest in the inverter or the “brain” of the solar system. Make sure you invest in a big enough inverter otherwise you may have to upgrade to meet the desired capacity outcome in the long run. Panels and batteries can be added easily as you go and will unlock more power for your home.”

Selling solar back into the grid

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement at the beginning of the year that rooftop solar panels will soon be able to sell excess power back into the national grid. Masehele explains that the City of Cape Town has since asked residents with excess power generated through their solar panels to come forward and apply for the net metering system, which does attract a set-up costs, with other major metros are moving closer into this space.

“This is an exciting development and once these regulations come into effect, it will liberalise the energy market with individuals selling excess supply into the grid or grouping together with others in the community with larger installations to sell back into the grid and offset their investment costs or to power an orphanage or clinic in the area, which comes with a whole range of other benefits as well such as tax rebates.”

A bright future for solar in SA

With approximately 2 500 hours of sunshine per year, South Africa has some of the best conditions in the world for solar power. The alternative energy solution is becoming increasingly popular as South Africans look to reduce their rising electricity costs and secure their energy supply.

While most people thought solar was out of their reach just a few years ago, more solar inputs are being developed and imported into the country than ever before. This is helping to bring the cost of solar installations down. Platforms like LookSee are also helping homeowners with the entire process, from finding fully vetted, and trusted providers and installers of solar to structuring appropriate lending solutions through Standard Bank so that homes can be more resilient during the challenges our country is experiencing.

“Whether it’s the teenage daughter who can’t talk to her boyfriend, the mom who can’t access the Internet to stream some series after a long day, or the 10-year-old son whose Fortnight game dies at a crucial time, electricity cuts can result in high stress levels in the home. When looking at managing these issues and trying to find the best solutions at the most affordable price, it’s important to be careful with your investments and ensure that you are investing in high-quality inputs and using trusted suppliers and not over investing in a system that that may place even more financial pressure on the household,” Du Plessis says.