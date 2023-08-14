UX Designer – Gauteng Pretoria

- Your role in the central international DesignOps team is to implement and further develop the UX strategy within the strategy, together with other UX specialists from the Centre of Competence for User Experience (UX Live Centres).
- You further establish user centred design as an integral part of agile product development in the entire international IT development locations.
- You utilize the great opportunity we offer you to bring in your own ideas and concepts to create future UX/UI standards and working models.
- You design and develop central UX/UI services and products.
- You support hundreds of internal and external product teams worldwide in rolling out IT products that generate high end-user satisfaction and are perceived as premium in terms of user experience.
- You actively transfer your knowledge as a consultant and coach about user experience and user interface design to all departments.
- You establish standards for processes and methods of user-centered design.
- You protect and promote our organisational UX culture, values, and mindset.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree / Work Experience / Diploma.
- 4+ years’ experience as a UX/UI Professional, preferably with leadership experience.
- Experience in the conception of user interfaces for web-based applications (ideally enterprise applications and/or automotive environment) including responsive design.
- Extensive knowledge in ??user experience, user centred design, usability, information architecture and the corresponding foundations and best practices.
- Extensive experience in the entire spectrum of user-centred design, from user research, to prototyping and UX/UI design to usability testing.
- Extensive experience working with agile product teams.
- Experience in using design and prototyping tools (ideally Figma).
Desired Skills:
- Agile working methodologies
- UX maturity and in DesignOps
- Figma