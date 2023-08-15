4Sight delivers a maiden dividend

4Sight Holdings has maintained its momentum from the previous financial year, again reporting double-digit growth in revenue and profit. Revenue for the six-month period under review increased by 37,1% to reach R451,3-million, compared to R329,2-million for the corresponding period in 2022, with revenue growth experienced from all business clusters.

The company declared a maiden dividend declared at 2,5c per share.

“Since my appointment as CEO in November 2019, my focus remains driving innovation through product-focused digital transformation, with the support of our leadership team,” says Tertius Zitzke, group CEO at 4Sight Holdings.

“4Sight is the trusted advisor for our partners – both customers and vendors – and we deliver solutions based on their people, customer, operational, finance and product Innovation requirements. This is what we refer to as the DNA for business transformation.”

Zitzke attributes the robust performances across every business cluster to the continued acceleration in digital transformation and cloud adoption on the African continent, as more companies look to the convergence of operational and information technologies with the business environment to ultimately embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity.

“4Sight’s continued investment into the artificial intelligence (AI) business case centres on automation and efficiency, data analysis and insights, cost reduction and resource optimisation, predictive analytics and productivity – that’s the real benefit, all based on accurate, real-time data. The Operational Technologies Cluster and the Channel Partner Cluster accounted for the largest contributions to our higher revenue,” says Zitzke.

These factors helped 4Sight realise significant growth in operating profit, which increased by 121,1% to R26,8-million compared to R12,1-million in the corresponding period last year.

Based on this performance, basic earnings per share increased from 1.287 cents to 3.828 cents per share (197,4%), and headline earnings per share rose from 1.288 to 3.828 cents (197,2%).