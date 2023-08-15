Android Kotlin Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We have a vacancy for a Kotlin Android Developer. The Mobile Android Developer will be responsible for the development as well as the maintenance of native Android mobile apps.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Android

Kotlin

Android Architecture

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

