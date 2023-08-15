Anna Collard scoops international women in cybersecurity award

Anna Collard, senior vice-president: content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, won the People’s Choice Award at the prestigious Cybersecurity Woman of the Year awards in Las Vegas.

The award recognises and celebrates exceptional women in the cybersecurity industry for their expertise, leadership, and impact.

This year’s competition drew nominees from 62 countries judged across nine categories by a panel of international adjudicators. Collard reached the top three for the People’s Choice Award, with the winner ultimately determined through a popularity vote.

“Winning the award is an incredible honour, especially considering that the other finalists in the category are highly accomplished women: Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Alex Keedy, the director of operations at ZeroFox,” says Collard, who lives in Cape Town.

Carmen Marsh, founder of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards, notes: “We are thrilled to have such an extraordinary group of finalists from across the globe who have shown immense talent and dedication in their respective domains.”