APS Web Developer

Are you a skilled and driven Web Developer looking to play a pivotal role in an innovative IT team? We have a fantastic opportunity for you to join our client as an APS Web Developer. In this position, you’ll collaborate closely with a team of IT experts to create and support modules for a robust ASP.NET/SQL Server website, crucial for the continuous operations of 24/7 glass container manufacturing sites.

Key Responsibilities:

APS Module UI Development:

Collaborating with the team to develop and test user-friendly software tailored for operators and management.

Employing Microsoft Team Foundation Server and Visual Studio 2017+ while adhering to APS team agreements and style guidelines.

Database Storage and Access:

Utilizing your expertise in Microsoft SQL Server 2016+ and Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Studio to craft efficient stored procedures and functions for data storage and retrieval from the central database.

Tools like LinqPad will be at your disposal.

Building Modules for Internal Customers:

Engaging with cross-functional teams, such as OEG, to comprehend requirements, document demands, and create prototypes/mockups. Effective teamwork is essential, with team meetings and customer visits being key.

Document Developments:

Ensuring the accuracy of documentation, including Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD) and the Wiki.

Participating in weekly scrum calls to report progress and create user documentation in English using tools like MS Visio and Sharepoint Wiki.

Supporting Users:

Playing a vital role in addressing user tickets, requests, and highlighting any abnormal system situations or concerns. You will be at the forefront of addressing ITSM Helpdesk tickets, APS Team calls, and meetings.

Job Requirements:

Education & Training:

Proficiency in C#, VB, and ASP.NET through professional development skills.

Competence in Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and Team Foundation Server for collaborative development.

Secure access and utilization of SQL Server 2016 (or newer) for robust data management.

Familiarity with measuring software performance using tools like Redgate SQL tools and MS Visual Studio.

Experience with ITSM Helpdesk systems, Sharepoint Wikipedia, Microsoft Office applications, and Kanban and Scrum methodologies (e.g., Target Process).

Knowledge & Experience:

Proven track record in software development, especially in C# / VB / [URL Removed] in crafting SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions.

Capability to monitor software performance, leveraging tools like Redgate.

Technical Competencies:

Ability to decipher APS Steering Team’s demands and determine the best approach to fulfill them.

Proactive mindset for researching new functions and options to consistently enhance APS (Usability, Performance, and Maintenance).

Collaborative spirit to work effectively within international teams with diverse skill sets.

Desired Skills:

C#

VB

APS.NET.

Learn more/Apply for this position