ASP APL Web Developer

Are you a skilled and driven Web Developer seeking an exciting opportunity to contribute to a critical manufacturing system? We are currently looking for an ASP APL Web Developer to join our clients dynamic team of IT experts. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and supporting modules for an existing ASP.NET/SQL Server website used across their 24/7 glass container manufacturing sites.

Key Responsibilities:

APS/APL Module UI Development:

Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to develop and test user-friendly software for operators and management using Microsoft Team Foundation Server and Visual Studio 2017+.

Adhering to team agreements and style guidelines to ensure consistency.

Database Storage and Access:

Creating efficient stored procedures and functions to manage data storage and retrieval from the central database using tools like Microsoft SQL Server 2016+ and Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Studio.

Familiarity with LinqPad is a plus.

Building Modules for Internal Customers:

Partnering with other teams, such as OEG, to understand requirements, document demands, and build prototypes/mockups.

Effective communication and teamwork skills are essential, and tools like MS Visio can aid in the process.

Document Own Developments:

Maintaining up-to-date Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs) and a comprehensive Wiki.

Reporting on progress during weekly scrum calls and creating user documentation in English using tools such as MS Visio and Sharepoint Wiki.

Supporting Users:

Handling tickets and user requests promptly, reporting any abnormal situations or concerns about system performance.

Engaging with ITSM Helpdesk tickets, APS Team calls, and meetings.

Job Requirements:

Education & Training:

Professional development skills in C#, VB, and ASP.NET (minimum 3 years of experience)

Proficiency in Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and Team Foundation Server

Secure usage of SQL Server 2017 (or newer)

Ability to measure software performance using tools like Redgate SQL tools and MS Visual Studio

Familiarity with ITSM Helpdesk and Sharepoint Wikipedia system

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Experience with Kanban and Scrum methodologies (e.g., Target Process)

Knowledge of Bartender (Seagull) Label creation

Knowledge & Experience:

Proven software development expertise, particularly in C#, VB, and ASP.NET

Strong understanding of SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions

Experience in performance monitoring tools such as Redgate

Familiarity with Bartender (Seagull) is advantageous

Technical Competencies:

Ability to identify optimal solutions for APS/APL Steering Team demands

Proactive research of new functions and enhancements to continually improve APS usability, performance, and maintenance

Effective collaboration with international teams and diverse skillsets as a valuable team player

Desired Skills:

C#

VB

and ASP.NET

