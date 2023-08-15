Business Analyst – Cape Town – up to R396k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a skilled Business Analyst with a passion for driving innovation and efficiency within the retail sector? Look no further! Join our dynamic team at one of South Africa’s leading retail giants and make your mark in the world of retail analytics and business process development.

What We’re Looking For:

Experience: A minimum of 3-4 years as a seasoned Business Analyst, with 2 years of hands-on experience in the retail or supply chain industry.

Knowledge: Proficiency in system analysis, coupled with a deep understanding of business process development and BABOK (Business Analysis Body of Knowledge) methodology.

Analytical Skills: Ability to dissect complex problems, gather and interpret data, and provide actionable insights that drive informed decision-making.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Conducting thorough analysis of existing retail and supply chain processes to identify areas for improvement.

Collaborating closely with various teams to elicit requirements and ensure alignment with business objectives.

Developing and documenting detailed business requirements, process flows, and user stories.

Employing BABOK methodology to create comprehensive business analysis deliverables that guide development and enhancements.

Evaluating and recommending technology solutions that align with business needs and goals.

Playing a pivotal role in system implementations, from requirements gathering to user acceptance testing.

Monitoring and assessing the post-implementation impact of changes, making necessary adjustments for continuous improvement.

The Reference Number for this position is MM57647 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company of up to R396k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

