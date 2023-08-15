Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To build value for the product line by solving client and business challenges using data.

* To utilise data and analytical skills and experience to build insights which enable senior decision makers to make better, informed decisions faster.

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Administration or Mathematics

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:-

Knowledge

* Design thinking

* The Data Product Life Cycle (DPLC)

* Data visualisations using tools such as Power BI

* Fundamental knowledge of data privacy and security regulations

* Fundamental knowledge of data quality and incident management

Experience:

* At least 1 years’ experience as Business Intelligence Analyst or equivalent (data analyst etc.) including experience in data analytics, BI methods and tools, data warehousing and the data life cycle

* Experience in identifying, quantifying, and subsequently delivering value on how to solve business challenges using data

* Exposure of using data transforma and visualisation tools such as Power BI, SQL and Excel

* Experience in building data visualisations using tools such as Power BI

Ideal:

* Knowledge of and experience operating on the AWS (or similar) data stack

* Experience in building data visualisations using tools such as Power BIKnowledge of agile project management methodology

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

* Presentation Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

Data Visualisation

Learn more/Apply for this position