Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are excited to present an excellent opportunity for a Data Analyst to join our client in the Banking Industry. As a Data Analyst, you will play a crucial role in extracting, analyzing, and interpreting valuable insights from complex data sets, contributing to data-driven decision-making within the organization.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in data analysis, with proficiency in data manipulation, data visualization, and statistical analysis. You should have hands-on experience with data querying languages.

Qualification required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Key Responsibilities:

Technical data analyst skills required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).

Data Integration

Data Profiling

Data Health and Quality

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

