Data Engineer (SQL Server Developer/ BI Developer) – Gauteng Rosebank

As a Data Engineer (SQL Server Developer/ BI Developer), you’re a critical part of the team. We’d need you to be as committed as we are to:

A strong and deliberate focus on ethical and accountable behaviours.

Treating our staff, our colleagues, customers and merchant partners with care and

respect.

Good governance and leadership accountability.

A culture that is transparent and authentic.

Diversity and inclusion at all levels.

Taking an active role in improving the wellbeing of the communities we operate in.

Relevance and “insurgence” – being a challenger, prepared to break new ground.

Building a rewarding, performance-based culture.

Being a force for good

Data Engineer

Job Purpose

The Data Engineer is primarily responsible for development, enhancement, troubleshooting

and maintenance services on both on-premises (Microsoft SQL Server) and cloud data

systems.

You will need to have a sound understanding of relational database management

systems, system analysis and design and data modelling. You will need to have working

experience (3 years+) and competency with the Microsoft BI stack primarily SSIS, SSRS and

T-SQL development. You will be required to upskill and learn the Google cloud services

platform stack and assist with cloud migration of on-premise reports.

Core skills and knowledge

Key Responsibilities

Responding to issuestickets related to support of existing systems

Developing new reports on both on-premises and cloud systems

Upskilling on cloud services used by the Data Engineering team

Supporting on-premises system

Developing high performing stored procedures using T-SQL

Troubleshooting issues that arise on data systems (on-premises and cloud)

Developing and automating complex ETL processes

Adhering to development standards and naming conventions

Update tasks on Jira

Understanding SQL execution plan

Optimizing code, developing indexes etc.

Working well with team members within and outside of your team to deliver on tasks

Communicating progress with Scrum master and other stakeholders

Understanding payment processes and data

Delivering within SLAs and agreed timelines

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics

or Information systems.

Optional – MCSA or MCSE in data platform, database development, data engineering

Optional – Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification

Personal Skills

Communication:

Communication skills (written and verbal) in English.

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Negotiation and influencing

Facilitation

Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude:

Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills

Business acumen

Process and organizational thinking

Attention to detail.

Adaptability to change.

Willingness to take ownership and accountability.

Time management:

Planning and organizing skills

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained

pressure and deliver to deadlines.

Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time.

Minimum required knowledge

Understanding of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)

Understanding of concepts related to RDBMS (Atomicity, transactions, Isolation levels,

concurrency, locking, blocking)

System analysis and design

Software development (any optional of Python, java, C# or C++)

Good software development principles (abstraction, decomposition – modularizing code,

developing for reuse, commenting appropriately, choosing appropriate data types, quantifying

and managing complexity, writing simple readable code)

Data modelling for OLTP system (normalization, ERDs, Interaction diagrams)

Experience

At least 3 years of experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server)

At least 3 years of experience with T-SQL development

Using SQL query execution plan

Optimizing code using indexes, partitioning, refactoring code, redesigning tables etc.

Normalizing de-normalized tables to 3NF

Working in an Agile environment

Creating complex ETL processes using SSIS or similar tool

Optional

3 years in banking or payments services industry

At least 1 year of experience programming any of python, C#, java, C++ or C in a commercial

environment

Experience with cloud services (Azure, AWS, GCP)

Dimensional data modeling for OLAP systems

Experience working in a medium to large corporate environment.

Jira, Confluence, slack

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

SQL Server Developer

BI Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position