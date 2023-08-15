Data Engineer (SQL Server Developer/ BI Developer)

Aug 15, 2023

As a Data Engineer (SQL Server Developer/ BI Developer), you’re a critical part of the team. We’d need you to be as committed as we are to:

  • A strong and deliberate focus on ethical and accountable behaviours.
  • Treating our staff, our colleagues, customers and merchant partners with care and

respect.

  • Good governance and leadership accountability.
  • A culture that is transparent and authentic.
  • Diversity and inclusion at all levels.
  • Taking an active role in improving the wellbeing of the communities we operate in.
  • Relevance and “insurgence” – being a challenger, prepared to break new ground.
  • Building a rewarding, performance-based culture.
  • Being a force for good

Data Engineer

Job Purpose

  • The Data Engineer is primarily responsible for development, enhancement, troubleshooting
  • and maintenance services on both on-premises (Microsoft SQL Server) and cloud data
  • systems.
  • You will need to have a sound understanding of relational database management
  • systems, system analysis and design and data modelling. You will need to have working
  • experience (3 years+) and competency with the Microsoft BI stack primarily SSIS, SSRS and
  • T-SQL development. You will be required to upskill and learn the Google cloud services
  • platform stack and assist with cloud migration of on-premise reports.
  • Core skills and knowledge
  • Key Responsibilities
  • Responding to issuestickets related to support of existing systems
  • Developing new reports on both on-premises and cloud systems
  • Upskilling on cloud services used by the Data Engineering team
  • Supporting on-premises system
  • Developing high performing stored procedures using T-SQL
  • Troubleshooting issues that arise on data systems (on-premises and cloud)
  • Developing and automating complex ETL processes
  • Adhering to development standards and naming conventions
  • Update tasks on Jira
  • Understanding SQL execution plan
  • Optimizing code, developing indexes etc.
  • Working well with team members within and outside of your team to deliver on tasks
  • Communicating progress with Scrum master and other stakeholders
  • Understanding payment processes and data
  • Delivering within SLAs and agreed timelines

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics
  • or Information systems.
  • Optional – MCSA or MCSE in data platform, database development, data engineering
  • Optional – Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification
  • Personal Skills

Communication:

  • Communication skills (written and verbal) in English.
  • Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Negotiation and influencing

  • Facilitation
  • Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude:

  • Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills
  • Business acumen
  • Process and organizational thinking
  • Attention to detail.
  • Adaptability to change.
  • Willingness to take ownership and accountability.

Time management:

  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained
  • pressure and deliver to deadlines.
  • Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time.

Minimum required knowledge

  • Understanding of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
  • Understanding of concepts related to RDBMS (Atomicity, transactions, Isolation levels,
  • concurrency, locking, blocking)
  • System analysis and design
  • Software development (any optional of Python, java, C# or C++)
  • Good software development principles (abstraction, decomposition – modularizing code,
  • developing for reuse, commenting appropriately, choosing appropriate data types, quantifying
  • and managing complexity, writing simple readable code)
  • Data modelling for OLTP system (normalization, ERDs, Interaction diagrams)

Experience

  • At least 3 years of experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server)
  • At least 3 years of experience with T-SQL development
  • Using SQL query execution plan
  • Optimizing code using indexes, partitioning, refactoring code, redesigning tables etc.
  • Normalizing de-normalized tables to 3NF
  • Working in an Agile environment
  • Creating complex ETL processes using SSIS or similar tool

Optional

  • 3 years in banking or payments services industry
  • At least 1 year of experience programming any of python, C#, java, C++ or C in a commercial
  • environment
  • Experience with cloud services (Azure, AWS, GCP)
  • Dimensional data modeling for OLAP systems
  • Experience working in a medium to large corporate environment.
  • Jira, Confluence, slack

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • SQL Server Developer
  • BI Developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

