As a Data Engineer (SQL Server Developer/ BI Developer), you’re a critical part of the team. We’d need you to be as committed as we are to:
- A strong and deliberate focus on ethical and accountable behaviours.
- Treating our staff, our colleagues, customers and merchant partners with care and
respect.
- Good governance and leadership accountability.
- A culture that is transparent and authentic.
- Diversity and inclusion at all levels.
- Taking an active role in improving the wellbeing of the communities we operate in.
- Relevance and “insurgence” – being a challenger, prepared to break new ground.
- Building a rewarding, performance-based culture.
- Being a force for good
Data Engineer
Job Purpose
- The Data Engineer is primarily responsible for development, enhancement, troubleshooting
- and maintenance services on both on-premises (Microsoft SQL Server) and cloud data
- systems.
- You will need to have a sound understanding of relational database management
- systems, system analysis and design and data modelling. You will need to have working
- experience (3 years+) and competency with the Microsoft BI stack primarily SSIS, SSRS and
- T-SQL development. You will be required to upskill and learn the Google cloud services
- platform stack and assist with cloud migration of on-premise reports.
- Core skills and knowledge
- Key Responsibilities
- Responding to issuestickets related to support of existing systems
- Developing new reports on both on-premises and cloud systems
- Upskilling on cloud services used by the Data Engineering team
- Supporting on-premises system
- Developing high performing stored procedures using T-SQL
- Troubleshooting issues that arise on data systems (on-premises and cloud)
- Developing and automating complex ETL processes
- Adhering to development standards and naming conventions
- Update tasks on Jira
- Understanding SQL execution plan
- Optimizing code, developing indexes etc.
- Working well with team members within and outside of your team to deliver on tasks
- Communicating progress with Scrum master and other stakeholders
- Understanding payment processes and data
- Delivering within SLAs and agreed timelines
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics
- or Information systems.
- Optional – MCSA or MCSE in data platform, database development, data engineering
- Optional – Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification
- Personal Skills
Communication:
- Communication skills (written and verbal) in English.
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
Negotiation and influencing
- Facilitation
- Presentation skills
Mind-set and attitude:
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- Business acumen
- Process and organizational thinking
- Attention to detail.
- Adaptability to change.
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability.
Time management:
- Planning and organizing skills
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained
- pressure and deliver to deadlines.
- Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time.
Minimum required knowledge
- Understanding of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
- Understanding of concepts related to RDBMS (Atomicity, transactions, Isolation levels,
- concurrency, locking, blocking)
- System analysis and design
- Software development (any optional of Python, java, C# or C++)
- Good software development principles (abstraction, decomposition – modularizing code,
- developing for reuse, commenting appropriately, choosing appropriate data types, quantifying
- and managing complexity, writing simple readable code)
- Data modelling for OLTP system (normalization, ERDs, Interaction diagrams)
Experience
- At least 3 years of experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server)
- At least 3 years of experience with T-SQL development
- Using SQL query execution plan
- Optimizing code using indexes, partitioning, refactoring code, redesigning tables etc.
- Normalizing de-normalized tables to 3NF
- Working in an Agile environment
- Creating complex ETL processes using SSIS or similar tool
Optional
- 3 years in banking or payments services industry
- At least 1 year of experience programming any of python, C#, java, C++ or C in a commercial
- environment
- Experience with cloud services (Azure, AWS, GCP)
- Dimensional data modeling for OLAP systems
- Experience working in a medium to large corporate environment.
- Jira, Confluence, slack
