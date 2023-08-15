Desktop App Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Durban – We are seeking a highly skilled, creative and motivated Desktop App Developer / Microsoft Power Apps Specialist to join an innovative and forward-thinking renewable energy company.
The successful candidate will play a crucial role in developing, designing, and maintaining a desktop application focused on client interface, quote automation, and billing platform functionalities.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with management to gather and define requirements for the desktop app’s.
- Design and develop the desktop application using appropriate technologies and tools, ensuring a user-friendly and efficient interface.
- Leverage Microsoft Power Apps or equivalent tools to create intuitive and effective user experiences.
- Implement quote automation processes within the app, streamlining the generation and approval of quotes.
- Integrate billing functionalities, enabling automated billing processes and invoice generation.
- Perform regular app maintenance, updates, and troubleshooting to ensure optimal performance and user satisfaction.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams to align app development with company goals.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements in desktop app development and Power Apps technology.
- Provide technical guidance and support to team members, ensuring the successful deployment and usage of the app.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Minimum 3 Years Experience or Similar Experience
- Proven experience in desktop application development, with a strong portfolio showcasing relevant projects.
- Microsoft Power Apps certification or equivalent expertise in low-code app development platforms.
- Proficiency in desktop app development languages and frameworks (e.g., C#, .NET, WPF).
- Experience in designing and implementing client interfaces, quote automation processes, and billing systems highly advantageous.
- Solid understanding of UI/UX design principles and best practices for creating intuitive user experiences.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues efficiently.
- Experience in developing desktop apps for business process automation.
- Familiarity with database systems and data management within desktop applications.
If you are a dedicated IT professional with a passion for app development and innovation, we encourage you to apply and be a part of our exciting journey.
Remuneration Package:
- R30 000 – R40 000 Cost to Company (Negotiable on Experience)
- Company Benefits
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Developement Experience
- Microsoft Power Apps Certification
- Programming Languages such as C#
- ..NET
- WPF
- Solid Understanding of UI / UX Design Principles
- Strong Problem Solving Skills
- Creative and Innovative
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident
- Medical Aid