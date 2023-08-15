Desktop App Developer

Aug 15, 2023

Durban – We are seeking a highly skilled, creative and motivated Desktop App Developer / Microsoft Power Apps Specialist to join an innovative and forward-thinking renewable energy company.
The successful candidate will play a crucial role in developing, designing, and maintaining a desktop application focused on client interface, quote automation, and billing platform functionalities.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with management to gather and define requirements for the desktop app’s.
  • Design and develop the desktop application using appropriate technologies and tools, ensuring a user-friendly and efficient interface.
  • Leverage Microsoft Power Apps or equivalent tools to create intuitive and effective user experiences.
  • Implement quote automation processes within the app, streamlining the generation and approval of quotes.
  • Integrate billing functionalities, enabling automated billing processes and invoice generation.
  • Perform regular app maintenance, updates, and troubleshooting to ensure optimal performance and user satisfaction.
  • Work closely with cross-functional teams to align app development with company goals.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements in desktop app development and Power Apps technology.
  • Provide technical guidance and support to team members, ensuring the successful deployment and usage of the app.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
  • Minimum 3 Years Experience or Similar Experience
  • Proven experience in desktop application development, with a strong portfolio showcasing relevant projects.
  • Microsoft Power Apps certification or equivalent expertise in low-code app development platforms.
  • Proficiency in desktop app development languages and frameworks (e.g., C#, .NET, WPF).
  • Experience in designing and implementing client interfaces, quote automation processes, and billing systems highly advantageous.
  • Solid understanding of UI/UX design principles and best practices for creating intuitive user experiences.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues efficiently.
  • Experience in developing desktop apps for business process automation.
  • Familiarity with database systems and data management within desktop applications.

If you are a dedicated IT professional with a passion for app development and innovation, we encourage you to apply and be a part of our exciting journey.

Remuneration Package:

  • R30 000 – R40 000 Cost to Company (Negotiable on Experience)
  • Company Benefits

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Developement Experience
  • Microsoft Power Apps Certification
  • Programming Languages such as C#
  • ..NET
  • WPF
  • Solid Understanding of UI / UX Design Principles
  • Strong Problem Solving Skills
  • Creative and Innovative

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident
  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position