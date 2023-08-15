Desktop App Developer

Durban – We are seeking a highly skilled, creative and motivated Desktop App Developer / Microsoft Power Apps Specialist to join an innovative and forward-thinking renewable energy company.

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in developing, designing, and maintaining a desktop application focused on client interface, quote automation, and billing platform functionalities.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with management to gather and define requirements for the desktop app’s.

Design and develop the desktop application using appropriate technologies and tools, ensuring a user-friendly and efficient interface.

Leverage Microsoft Power Apps or equivalent tools to create intuitive and effective user experiences.

Implement quote automation processes within the app, streamlining the generation and approval of quotes.

Integrate billing functionalities, enabling automated billing processes and invoice generation.

Perform regular app maintenance, updates, and troubleshooting to ensure optimal performance and user satisfaction.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to align app development with company goals.

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements in desktop app development and Power Apps technology.

Provide technical guidance and support to team members, ensuring the successful deployment and usage of the app.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Minimum 3 Years Experience or Similar Experience

Proven experience in desktop application development, with a strong portfolio showcasing relevant projects.

Microsoft Power Apps certification or equivalent expertise in low-code app development platforms.

Proficiency in desktop app development languages and frameworks (e.g., C#, .NET, WPF).

Experience in designing and implementing client interfaces, quote automation processes, and billing systems highly advantageous.

Solid understanding of UI/UX design principles and best practices for creating intuitive user experiences.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues efficiently.

Experience in developing desktop apps for business process automation.

Familiarity with database systems and data management within desktop applications.

If you are a dedicated IT professional with a passion for app development and innovation, we encourage you to apply and be a part of our exciting journey.

Remuneration Package:

R30 000 – R40 000 Cost to Company (Negotiable on Experience)

Company Benefits

Desired Skills:

Desktop Developement Experience

Microsoft Power Apps Certification

Programming Languages such as C#

..NET

WPF

Solid Understanding of UI / UX Design Principles

Strong Problem Solving Skills

Creative and Innovative

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident

Medical Aid

