Desktop Support Technician

A vacancy has become available in Cape Town for a suitably qualified Desktop Support individual. . Must have extensive desktop support experience, troubleshooting and technical ability to support systems, and IT hardware

Requirements:

Matric

IT qualification / A+ and N+ Certificates

Extensive desktop support experience, troubleshooting and technical ability to support systems, and IT hardware

3-5 years’ experience in managing desktop hardware in a large complex environment

IT Support on application software including all Microsoft Products

Basic to advanced network support, WIFI , and other telecommunication’s support

Basic end user training

Ability to work under pressure and produce accurate results

Drive and energy to fulfill responsibilities and meet deadlines

Willing to work shifts, including weekends and public holidays

Responsibilities:



First line support for group employees and group companies

Pro-active support to ensure business process adherence and better system usage

Support applications operating on IT Hardware

Support technology environment for overflow work from System Administration

Desired Skills:

Application support

Troubleshoot

Technical IT support

IT Hardware support

