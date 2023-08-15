Dev Ops Support Engineer

Our client in the FinTech sector requires a Dev Ops Support Engineer – UK/Johannesburg

Location: Remote

Salary R62 500 per month

Linux Command line interface to:

Expertise in using the Linux Command Line Interface for accessing servers remotely (ssh), viewing/searching log files based on client requests, and investigating software anomalies highlighted by log files.

Experience working with C++, particularly C++98, with an intermediate understanding and exposure to C++14 and C++17.

Mastery over the GNU Compiler tools, including the g++ compiler, GDB (debugger), and Make tools.

Knowledge of API integration, including tools like cUrl and http(s) protocols.

Proficiency in MySQL, with working or developer level understanding of version 5.1.

Ability to work with PHP, particularly version 5.4.

Familiarity with Python for creating and working with unit tests.

Experience using GIT for Operations and understanding of source control principles.

Familiarity with Azure DevOps, including code review and feedback procedures.

Willingness to receive on-the-job training in the messaging industry.

Comfortable using development environments such as VS code (or any preferred editor) on a desktop, and Docker stack matching a live environment.

Ability to use in-house tools for building and testing within the Docker stack.

Understand:

Understand Docker containers (only for desktop usage), including SMPP 3.4 for SMS functionalities. There will also be several custom solutions that may need occasional maintenance and support in areas specific to SA. The technology involved is akin to the aforementioned systems.

As for soft skills, the ability to work remotely, with partial supervision, and the capacity to connect with colleagues through an online network for discussion and resolution of raised tickets or allocated tasks is essential.

Engagement in daily standup meetings as part of the development team is also required. You will need to generate information that will subsequently be sent to the customer.

Work closely with 1st line support/operations to perform the following tasks: Look up vital details, clarify any irregularities, discern whether software is responsible for these discrepancies, and implement fixes if any are determined necessary.

Desired Skills:

C++

MYSQL

Version 5.1

