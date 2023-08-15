DevOps Engineer

An unusual and exciting Devops role for a talented Junior Devops. Join a dynamic team in the Investment space

Calling all Capetonians !!! This one is for you!

Our Financial Services client can offer you the opportunity to thrive, be happy and meet your growth potential. Do you want to join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in their environment!!

Skills needed :

1+ years experience as a DevOps Engineer preferably in a asset management or financial technology environment

Python

Bash

PowerShell

CI/CD

Containerisation tools

Data Analysis would be an advantage to have

Qualifications Required

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/information Systems/Engineering/Statistics)

