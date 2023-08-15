DevOps Engineer

Requirements:

3+ years of relevant experience

Experience with cloud services – AWS or GCP or Azure

Experience with configuration management tools

Experience working with containers – Docker or Kubernetes

Experience working in an English-speaking environment

Nice to have:

Experience with CI/CD based application development

You are familiar with data, APIs, and cloud technology

Familiar working in an Agile environment

Prior experience in development

Knowledge of any backend programming language

Desired Skills:

Software Engineering

DevOps Engineering

AWS

GCP

Azure

Cloud

Docker

Kubernetes

About The Employer:

Are you a talented DevOps engineer looking for your Dream Developer Job? OfferZen, the developer jobs marketplace, reverses the job search process.

This could be the last job posting you ever have to click on!

Why waste time applying to 100 different companies when you could build one OfferZen profile and have them come to you? You’ll also receive upfront information about the tech stack, role, and salary, so you can make an informed decision on which companies align with your preferences and career goals.

Here’s how OfferZen works:

– Sign up for free and complete your OfferZen profile

– Up to 2000 companies in Africa and Europe will see your profile

– Sit back and have companies apply to interview you

– Your personal career coach will help you with salary benchmarks, interview preparation and job offers

– Land your dream developer job with ease!

